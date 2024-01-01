5,000 Icelandic krónas to Argentine pesos

Convert ISK to ARS at the real exchange rate

5,000 isk
33,833.10 ars

kr1.000 ISK = $6.767 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ISK to ARS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ISK to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.76666.7666
Low6.64516.3000
Average6.71446.5525
Change1.83%7.30%
View full history

1 ISK to ARS stats

The performance of ISK to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.7666 and a 30 day low of 6.6451. This means the 30 day average was 6.7144. The change for ISK to ARS was 1.83.

The performance of ISK to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.7666 and a 90 day low of 6.3000. This means the 90 day average was 6.5525. The change for ISK to ARS was 7.30.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic krónas

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Argentine Peso
1 ISK6.76662 ARS
5 ISK33.83310 ARS
10 ISK67.66620 ARS
20 ISK135.33240 ARS
50 ISK338.33100 ARS
100 ISK676.66200 ARS
250 ISK1,691.65500 ARS
500 ISK3,383.31000 ARS
1000 ISK6,766.62000 ARS
2000 ISK13,533.24000 ARS
5000 ISK33,833.10000 ARS
10000 ISK67,666.20000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Icelandic Króna
1 ARS0.14778 ISK
5 ARS0.73892 ISK
10 ARS1.47784 ISK
20 ARS2.95568 ISK
50 ARS7.38920 ISK
100 ARS14.77840 ISK
250 ARS36.94600 ISK
500 ARS73.89200 ISK
1000 ARS147.78400 ISK
2000 ARS295.56800 ISK
5000 ARS738.92000 ISK
10000 ARS1,477.84000 ISK