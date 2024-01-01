50 Isle of Man pounds to Rwandan francs

Convert IMP to RWF at the real exchange rate

50 imp
84,174 rwf

£1.000 IMP = R₣1,683 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to RWF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,707.13001,707.1300
Low1,677.19001,617.5100
Average1,692.98471,666.2907
Change0.07%3.46%
View full history

1 IMP to RWF stats

The performance of IMP to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,707.1300 and a 30 day low of 1,677.1900. This means the 30 day average was 1,692.9847. The change for IMP to RWF was 0.07.

The performance of IMP to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,707.1300 and a 90 day low of 1,617.5100. This means the 90 day average was 1,666.2907. The change for IMP to RWF was 3.46.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Rwandan Franc
1 IMP1,683.47000 RWF
5 IMP8,417.35000 RWF
10 IMP16,834.70000 RWF
20 IMP33,669.40000 RWF
50 IMP84,173.50000 RWF
100 IMP168,347.00000 RWF
250 IMP420,867.50000 RWF
500 IMP841,735.00000 RWF
1000 IMP1,683,470.00000 RWF
2000 IMP3,366,940.00000 RWF
5000 IMP8,417,350.00000 RWF
10000 IMP16,834,700.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Isle of Man pound
1 RWF0.00059 IMP
5 RWF0.00297 IMP
10 RWF0.00594 IMP
20 RWF0.01188 IMP
50 RWF0.02970 IMP
100 RWF0.05940 IMP
250 RWF0.14850 IMP
500 RWF0.29700 IMP
1000 RWF0.59401 IMP
2000 RWF1.18802 IMP
5000 RWF2.97005 IMP
10000 RWF5.94010 IMP