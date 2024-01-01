5 Israeli new sheqels to CFA francs beac

Convert ILS to XAF at the real exchange rate

5 ils
790 xaf

₪1.000 ILS = FCFA157.9 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ILS to XAF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ILS to XAFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High167.2070167.2070
Low157.9390157.9390
Average164.4641163.9012
Change-2.77%-3.79%
View full history

1 ILS to XAF stats

The performance of ILS to XAF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 167.2070 and a 30 day low of 157.9390. This means the 30 day average was 164.4641. The change for ILS to XAF was -2.77.

The performance of ILS to XAF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 167.2070 and a 90 day low of 157.9390. This means the 90 day average was 163.9012. The change for ILS to XAF was -3.79.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqels

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / CFA Franc BEAC
1 ILS157.93900 XAF
5 ILS789.69500 XAF
10 ILS1,579.39000 XAF
20 ILS3,158.78000 XAF
50 ILS7,896.95000 XAF
100 ILS15,793.90000 XAF
250 ILS39,484.75000 XAF
500 ILS78,969.50000 XAF
1000 ILS157,939.00000 XAF
2000 ILS315,878.00000 XAF
5000 ILS789,695.00000 XAF
10000 ILS1,579,390.00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Israeli New Sheqel
1 XAF0.00633 ILS
5 XAF0.03166 ILS
10 XAF0.06332 ILS
20 XAF0.12663 ILS
50 XAF0.31658 ILS
100 XAF0.63316 ILS
250 XAF1.58289 ILS
500 XAF3.16579 ILS
1000 XAF6.33157 ILS
2000 XAF12.66314 ILS
5000 XAF31.65785 ILS
10000 XAF63.31570 ILS