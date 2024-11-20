30,000 Hungarian forints to Polish zloty

Convert HUF to PLN at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = zł0.01058 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:32
HUF to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PLN
1 HUF to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01080.0109
Low0.01060.0106
Average0.01070.0108
Change-1.69%-2.82%
1 HUF to PLN stats

The performance of HUF to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0108 and a 30 day low of 0.0106. This means the 30 day average was 0.0107. The change for HUF to PLN was -1.69.

The performance of HUF to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0109 and a 90 day low of 0.0106. This means the 90 day average was 0.0108. The change for HUF to PLN was -2.82.

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Polish Zloty
2000 HUF21.16100 PLN
5000 HUF52.90250 PLN
10000 HUF105.80500 PLN
15000 HUF158.70750 PLN
20000 HUF211.61000 PLN
30000 HUF317.41500 PLN
40000 HUF423.22000 PLN
50000 HUF529.02500 PLN
60000 HUF634.83000 PLN
100000 HUF1,058.05000 PLN
150000 HUF1,587.07500 PLN
200000 HUF2,116.10000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Hungarian Forint
1 PLN94.51360 HUF
5 PLN472.56800 HUF
10 PLN945.13600 HUF
20 PLN1,890.27200 HUF
50 PLN4,725.68000 HUF
100 PLN9,451.36000 HUF
250 PLN23,628.40000 HUF
500 PLN47,256.80000 HUF
1000 PLN94,513.60000 HUF
2000 PLN189,027.20000 HUF
5000 PLN472,568.00000 HUF
10000 PLN945,136.00000 HUF