60,000 Hungarian forints to Papua New Guinean kinas
Convert HUF to PGK at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
HUF to PGK conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.01017 PGK
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 HUF to PGK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0106
|0.0111
|Low
|0.0102
|0.0102
|Average
|0.0104
|0.0107
|Change
|-3.87%
|-7.44%
|View full history
1 HUF to PGK stats
The performance of HUF to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0106 and a 30 day low of 0.0102. This means the 30 day average was 0.0104. The change for HUF to PGK was -3.87.
The performance of HUF to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0111 and a 90 day low of 0.0102. This means the 90 day average was 0.0107. The change for HUF to PGK was -7.44.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hungarian forints to Papua New Guinean kinas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Papua New Guinean Kina
|2000 HUF
|20.33780 PGK
|5000 HUF
|50.84450 PGK
|10000 HUF
|101.68900 PGK
|15000 HUF
|152.53350 PGK
|20000 HUF
|203.37800 PGK
|30000 HUF
|305.06700 PGK
|40000 HUF
|406.75600 PGK
|50000 HUF
|508.44500 PGK
|60000 HUF
|610.13400 PGK
|100000 HUF
|1,016.89000 PGK
|150000 HUF
|1,525.33500 PGK
|200000 HUF
|2,033.78000 PGK
|Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Hungarian Forint
|1 PGK
|98.33880 HUF
|5 PGK
|491.69400 HUF
|10 PGK
|983.38800 HUF
|20 PGK
|1,966.77600 HUF
|50 PGK
|4,916.94000 HUF
|100 PGK
|9,833.88000 HUF
|250 PGK
|24,584.70000 HUF
|500 PGK
|49,169.40000 HUF
|1000 PGK
|98,338.80000 HUF
|2000 PGK
|196,677.60000 HUF
|5000 PGK
|491,694.00000 HUF
|10000 PGK
|983,388.00000 HUF