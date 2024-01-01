1 thousand Haitian gourdes to Pakistani rupees

Convert HTG to PKR at the real exchange rate

G1.000 HTG = ₨2.122 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:28
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HTG to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PKR
1 HTG to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.12632.1292
Low2.11572.1122
Average2.12032.1191
Change0.23%-0.12%
View full history

1 HTG to PKR stats

The performance of HTG to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1263 and a 30 day low of 2.1157. This means the 30 day average was 2.1203. The change for HTG to PKR was 0.23.

The performance of HTG to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1292 and a 90 day low of 2.1122. This means the 90 day average was 2.1191. The change for HTG to PKR was -0.12.

Track market ratesView HTG to PKR chart

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.34218.1221.3990.78984.3860.9471.537
1 SGD0.745113.5011.0420.58862.8670.7061.145
1 ZAR0.0550.07410.0770.0444.6570.0520.085
1 CAD0.7150.9612.95610.56460.330.6771.099

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Haitian gourdes to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Haitian gourdes

HTG to USD

HTG to SGD

HTG to ZAR

HTG to CAD

HTG to GBP

HTG to INR

HTG to EUR

HTG to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Pakistani Rupee
1 HTG2.12175 PKR
5 HTG10.60875 PKR
10 HTG21.21750 PKR
20 HTG42.43500 PKR
50 HTG106.08750 PKR
100 HTG212.17500 PKR
250 HTG530.43750 PKR
500 HTG1,060.87500 PKR
1000 HTG2,121.75000 PKR
2000 HTG4,243.50000 PKR
5000 HTG10,608.75000 PKR
10000 HTG21,217.50000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Haitian Gourde
1 PKR0.47131 HTG
5 PKR2.35654 HTG
10 PKR4.71308 HTG
20 PKR9.42616 HTG
50 PKR23.56540 HTG
100 PKR47.13080 HTG
250 PKR117.82700 HTG
500 PKR235.65400 HTG
1000 PKR471.30800 HTG
2000 PKR942.61600 HTG
5000 PKR2,356.54000 HTG
10000 PKR4,713.08000 HTG