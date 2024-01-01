500 Pakistani rupees to Haitian gourdes

Convert PKR to HTG at the real exchange rate

500 pkr
237.65 htg

1.000 PKR = 0.4753 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.8491.4661.6570.9717.889
1 GBP1.17111.245104.071.7181.9411.13620.954
1 USD0.9410.803183.6071.381.5590.91316.834
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Haitian Gourde
1 PKR0.47530 HTG
5 PKR2.37649 HTG
10 PKR4.75297 HTG
20 PKR9.50594 HTG
50 PKR23.76485 HTG
100 PKR47.52970 HTG
250 PKR118.82425 HTG
500 PKR237.64850 HTG
1000 PKR475.29700 HTG
2000 PKR950.59400 HTG
5000 PKR2,376.48500 HTG
10000 PKR4,752.97000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Pakistani Rupee
1 HTG2.10395 PKR
5 HTG10.51975 PKR
10 HTG21.03950 PKR
20 HTG42.07900 PKR
50 HTG105.19750 PKR
100 HTG210.39500 PKR
250 HTG525.98750 PKR
500 HTG1,051.97500 PKR
1000 HTG2,103.95000 PKR
2000 HTG4,207.90000 PKR
5000 HTG10,519.75000 PKR
10000 HTG21,039.50000 PKR