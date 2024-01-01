500 Croatian kunas to Ugandan shillings

Convert HRK to UGX at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = Ush525.4 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:42
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HRK to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UGX
1 HRK to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High525.4170531.0090
Low521.2490521.2490
Average522.1744525.1051
Change0.62%-0.71%
View full history

1 HRK to UGX stats

The performance of HRK to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 525.4170 and a 30 day low of 521.2490. This means the 30 day average was 522.1744. The change for HRK to UGX was 0.62.

The performance of HRK to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 531.0090 and a 90 day low of 521.2490. This means the 90 day average was 525.1051. The change for HRK to UGX was -0.71.

Track market ratesView HRK to UGX chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3991.3430.9481.5380.791.70118.133
1 CAD0.71510.960.6771.0990.5641.21612.957
1 SGD0.7451.04210.7061.1450.5881.26713.503
1 EUR1.0551.4771.41711.6230.8341.79519.137

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Croatian kunas to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Croatian kunas

HRK to USD

HRK to CAD

HRK to SGD

HRK to EUR

HRK to AUD

HRK to GBP

HRK to NZD

HRK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Ugandan Shilling
1 HRK525.41700 UGX
5 HRK2,627.08500 UGX
10 HRK5,254.17000 UGX
20 HRK10,508.34000 UGX
50 HRK26,270.85000 UGX
100 HRK52,541.70000 UGX
250 HRK131,354.25000 UGX
500 HRK262,708.50000 UGX
1000 HRK525,417.00000 UGX
2000 HRK1,050,834.00000 UGX
5000 HRK2,627,085.00000 UGX
10000 HRK5,254,170.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Croatian Kuna
1 UGX0.00190 HRK
5 UGX0.00952 HRK
10 UGX0.01903 HRK
20 UGX0.03807 HRK
50 UGX0.09516 HRK
100 UGX0.19033 HRK
250 UGX0.47581 HRK
500 UGX0.95162 HRK
1000 UGX1.90325 HRK
2000 UGX3.80650 HRK
5000 UGX9.51625 HRK
10000 UGX19.03250 HRK