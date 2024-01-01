50 Croatian kunas to Thai bahts

Convert HRK to THB at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = ฿4.947 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:38
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HRK to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

THB
1 HRK to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.98404.9840
Low4.77384.6099
Average4.86244.7903
Change3.62%0.65%
View full history

1 HRK to THB stats

The performance of HRK to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.9840 and a 30 day low of 4.7738. This means the 30 day average was 4.8624. The change for HRK to THB was 3.62.

The performance of HRK to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.9840 and a 90 day low of 4.6099. This means the 90 day average was 4.7903. The change for HRK to THB was 0.65.

Track market ratesView HRK to THB chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3991.3430.9481.5380.791.70118.134
1 CAD0.71510.960.6771.0990.5651.21612.958
1 SGD0.7451.04210.7061.1450.5881.26713.502
1 EUR1.0551.4771.41711.6230.8341.79519.133

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Croatian kunas to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Croatian kunas

HRK to USD

HRK to CAD

HRK to SGD

HRK to EUR

HRK to AUD

HRK to GBP

HRK to NZD

HRK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Thai Baht
1 HRK4.94650 THB
5 HRK24.73250 THB
10 HRK49.46500 THB
20 HRK98.93000 THB
50 HRK247.32500 THB
100 HRK494.65000 THB
250 HRK1,236.62500 THB
500 HRK2,473.25000 THB
1000 HRK4,946.50000 THB
2000 HRK9,893.00000 THB
5000 HRK24,732.50000 THB
10000 HRK49,465.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Croatian Kuna
1 THB0.20216 HRK
5 THB1.01082 HRK
10 THB2.02163 HRK
20 THB4.04326 HRK
50 THB10.10815 HRK
100 THB20.21630 HRK
250 THB50.54075 HRK
500 THB101.08150 HRK
1000 THB202.16300 HRK
2000 THB404.32600 HRK
5000 THB1,010.81500 HRK
10000 THB2,021.63000 HRK