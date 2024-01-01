1 Croatian kuna to Polish zloty

Convert HRK to PLN at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = zł0.5861 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:25
Track the exchange rate

HRK to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we'll tell you when it gets better.

PLN
1 HRK to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.58610.5861
Low0.56750.5415
Average0.57570.5601
Change3.01%6.77%
View full history

1 HRK to PLN stats

The performance of HRK to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5861 and a 30 day low of 0.5675. This means the 30 day average was 0.5757. The change for HRK to PLN was 3.01.

The performance of HRK to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5861 and a 90 day low of 0.5415. This means the 90 day average was 0.5601. The change for HRK to PLN was 6.77.

Track market rates

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Croatian kunas to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Polish Zloty
1 HRK0.58607 PLN
5 HRK2.93033 PLN
10 HRK5.86066 PLN
20 HRK11.72132 PLN
50 HRK29.30330 PLN
100 HRK58.60660 PLN
250 HRK146.51650 PLN
500 HRK293.03300 PLN
1000 HRK586.06600 PLN
2000 HRK1,172.13200 PLN
5000 HRK2,930.33000 PLN
10000 HRK5,860.66000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Croatian Kuna
1 PLN1.70629 HRK
5 PLN8.53145 HRK
10 PLN17.06290 HRK
20 PLN34.12580 HRK
50 PLN85.31450 HRK
100 PLN170.62900 HRK
250 PLN426.57250 HRK
500 PLN853.14500 HRK
1000 PLN1,706.29000 HRK
2000 PLN3,412.58000 HRK
5000 PLN8,531.45000 HRK
10000 PLN17,062.90000 HRK