2,000 Polish zloty to Croatian kunas

Convert PLN to HRK at the real exchange rate

2,000 pln
3,433.28 hrk

1.000 PLN = 1.717 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:33
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Croatian Kuna
1 PLN1.71664 HRK
5 PLN8.58320 HRK
10 PLN17.16640 HRK
20 PLN34.33280 HRK
50 PLN85.83200 HRK
100 PLN171.66400 HRK
250 PLN429.16000 HRK
500 PLN858.32000 HRK
1000 PLN1,716.64000 HRK
2000 PLN3,433.28000 HRK
5000 PLN8,583.20000 HRK
10000 PLN17,166.40000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Polish Zloty
1 HRK0.58253 PLN
5 HRK2.91267 PLN
10 HRK5.82534 PLN
20 HRK11.65068 PLN
50 HRK29.12670 PLN
100 HRK58.25340 PLN
250 HRK145.63350 PLN
500 HRK291.26700 PLN
1000 HRK582.53400 PLN
2000 HRK1,165.06800 PLN
5000 HRK2,912.67000 PLN
10000 HRK5,825.34000 PLN