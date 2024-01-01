5,000 Croatian kunas to Chilean pesos

Convert HRK to CLP at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = $138.4 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:30
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HRK to CLP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CLP
1 HRK to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High140.3840140.3840
Low134.7010127.8700
Average137.0971133.5554
Change2.05%5.65%
View full history

1 HRK to CLP stats

The performance of HRK to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 140.3840 and a 30 day low of 134.7010. This means the 30 day average was 137.0971. The change for HRK to CLP was 2.05.

The performance of HRK to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 140.3840 and a 90 day low of 127.8700. This means the 90 day average was 133.5554. The change for HRK to CLP was 5.65.

Track market ratesView HRK to CLP chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3981.3420.9471.5350.7891.69918.104
1 CAD0.71510.960.6771.0980.5641.21512.948
1 SGD0.7451.04110.7061.1440.5881.26513.486
1 EUR1.0561.4761.41711.6210.8331.79319.113

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Croatian kunas to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Croatian kunas

HRK to USD

HRK to CAD

HRK to SGD

HRK to EUR

HRK to AUD

HRK to GBP

HRK to NZD

HRK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Chilean Peso
1 HRK138.42000 CLP
5 HRK692.10000 CLP
10 HRK1,384.20000 CLP
20 HRK2,768.40000 CLP
50 HRK6,921.00000 CLP
100 HRK13,842.00000 CLP
250 HRK34,605.00000 CLP
500 HRK69,210.00000 CLP
1000 HRK138,420.00000 CLP
2000 HRK276,840.00000 CLP
5000 HRK692,100.00000 CLP
10000 HRK1,384,200.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Croatian Kuna
1 CLP0.00722 HRK
5 CLP0.03612 HRK
10 CLP0.07224 HRK
20 CLP0.14449 HRK
50 CLP0.36122 HRK
100 CLP0.72244 HRK
250 CLP1.80610 HRK
500 CLP3.61219 HRK
1000 CLP7.22438 HRK
2000 CLP14.44876 HRK
5000 CLP36.12190 HRK
10000 CLP72.24380 HRK