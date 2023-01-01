5000 Guinean francs to US dollars

Convert GNF to USD at the real exchange rate

5000 gnf
0.58 usd

1.00000 GNF = 0.00012 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:30 UTC
GNF to USD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 USD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / US Dollar
1 GNF0.00012 USD
5 GNF0.00058 USD
10 GNF0.00116 USD
20 GNF0.00233 USD
50 GNF0.00582 USD
100 GNF0.01165 USD
250 GNF0.02912 USD
500 GNF0.05823 USD
1000 GNF0.11647 USD
2000 GNF0.23294 USD
5000 GNF0.58235 USD
10000 GNF1.16469 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Guinean Franc
1 USD8586.00000 GNF
5 USD42930.00000 GNF
10 USD85860.00000 GNF
20 USD171720.00000 GNF
50 USD429300.00000 GNF
100 USD858600.00000 GNF
250 USD2146500.00000 GNF
500 USD4293000.00000 GNF
1000 USD8586000.00000 GNF
2000 USD17172000.00000 GNF
5000 USD42930000.00000 GNF
10000 USD85860000.00000 GNF