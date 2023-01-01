2000 Ghanaian cedis to Vanuatu vatus

Convert GHS to VUV at the real exchange rate

2000 ghs
21817 vuv

1.00000 GHS = 10.90870 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:38 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GHS to VUV conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 VUV
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.046487.07621.433781.654520.961818.5494
1GBP1.1532711.2068100.4241.653561.908141.1092121.3928
1USD0.955650.828638183.2151.37021.581150.9191517.7269
1INR0.01148420.009957790.012017110.01646580.01900080.01104550.213025

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Vanuatu Vatu
1 GHS10.90870 VUV
5 GHS54.54350 VUV
10 GHS109.08700 VUV
20 GHS218.17400 VUV
50 GHS545.43500 VUV
100 GHS1090.87000 VUV
250 GHS2727.17500 VUV
500 GHS5454.35000 VUV
1000 GHS10908.70000 VUV
2000 GHS21817.40000 VUV
5000 GHS54543.50000 VUV
10000 GHS109087.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Ghanaian Cedi
1 VUV0.09167 GHS
5 VUV0.45835 GHS
10 VUV0.91670 GHS
20 VUV1.83340 GHS
50 VUV4.58351 GHS
100 VUV9.16701 GHS
250 VUV22.91753 GHS
500 VUV45.83505 GHS
1000 VUV91.67010 GHS
2000 VUV183.34020 GHS
5000 VUV458.35050 GHS
10000 VUV916.70100 GHS