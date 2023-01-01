1 thousand Ghanaian cedis to Russian rubles

Convert GHS to RUB at the real exchange rate

1000 ghs
8865.51 rub

1.00000 GHS = 8.86551 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:3 UTC
GHS to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 RUB
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866751.046987.11.433731.650350.961718.5503
1GBP1.1537411.20785100.4911.654151.904081.1095521.4023
1USD0.95520.827917183.1981.36951.576420.918617.7193
1INR0.01148110.009951170.012019510.01646070.01894780.01104110.212977

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Russian Ruble
1 GHS8.86551 RUB
5 GHS44.32755 RUB
10 GHS88.65510 RUB
20 GHS177.31020 RUB
50 GHS443.27550 RUB
100 GHS886.55100 RUB
250 GHS2216.37750 RUB
500 GHS4432.75500 RUB
1000 GHS8865.51000 RUB
2000 GHS17731.02000 RUB
5000 GHS44327.55000 RUB
10000 GHS88655.10000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Ghanaian Cedi
1 RUB0.11280 GHS
5 RUB0.56398 GHS
10 RUB1.12797 GHS
20 RUB2.25594 GHS
50 RUB5.63985 GHS
100 RUB11.27970 GHS
250 RUB28.19925 GHS
500 RUB56.39850 GHS
1000 RUB112.79700 GHS
2000 RUB225.59400 GHS
5000 RUB563.98500 GHS
10000 RUB1127.97000 GHS