1 Ghanaian cedi to Pakistani rupees

Convert GHS to PKR at the real exchange rate

1 ghs
25.43 pkr

1.00000 GHS = 25.43220 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:55 UTC
GHS to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 PKR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Pakistani Rupee
1 GHS25.43220 PKR
5 GHS127.16100 PKR
10 GHS254.32200 PKR
20 GHS508.64400 PKR
50 GHS1271.61000 PKR
100 GHS2543.22000 PKR
250 GHS6358.05000 PKR
500 GHS12716.10000 PKR
1000 GHS25432.20000 PKR
2000 GHS50864.40000 PKR
5000 GHS127161.00000 PKR
10000 GHS254322.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Ghanaian Cedi
1 PKR0.03932 GHS
5 PKR0.19660 GHS
10 PKR0.39320 GHS
20 PKR0.78641 GHS
50 PKR1.96602 GHS
100 PKR3.93203 GHS
250 PKR9.83008 GHS
500 PKR19.66015 GHS
1000 PKR39.32030 GHS
2000 PKR78.64060 GHS
5000 PKR196.60150 GHS
10000 PKR393.20300 GHS