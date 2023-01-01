5000 Ghanaian cedis to Omani rials

Convert GHS to OMR at the real exchange rate

5000 ghs
170.649 omr

1.00000 GHS = 0.03413 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:50 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GHS to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 OMR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.046987.09481.433571.648920.961918.5408
1GBP1.153811.20795100.4931.654111.902581.1098421.393
1USD0.95520.827849183.1931.369351.575050.918817.7102
1INR0.01148170.009950940.012020210.01645990.01893250.01104420.212881

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Omani Rial
1 GHS0.03413 OMR
5 GHS0.17065 OMR
10 GHS0.34130 OMR
20 GHS0.68260 OMR
50 GHS1.70649 OMR
100 GHS3.41299 OMR
250 GHS8.53247 OMR
500 GHS17.06495 OMR
1000 GHS34.12990 OMR
2000 GHS68.25980 OMR
5000 GHS170.64950 OMR
10000 GHS341.29900 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Ghanaian Cedi
1 OMR29.29980 GHS
5 OMR146.49900 GHS
10 OMR292.99800 GHS
20 OMR585.99600 GHS
50 OMR1464.99000 GHS
100 OMR2929.98000 GHS
250 OMR7324.95000 GHS
500 OMR14649.90000 GHS
1000 OMR29299.80000 GHS
2000 OMR58599.60000 GHS
5000 OMR146499.00000 GHS
10000 OMR292998.00000 GHS