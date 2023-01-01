50 Ghanaian cedis to British pounds sterling

Convert GHS to GBP at the real exchange rate

50 ghs
3.67 gbp

1.00000 GHS = 0.07343 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:43 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GHS to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 GBP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.046687.12841.433581.650660.96218.5443
1GBP1.1535411.2073100.5071.65371.904111.109721.3917
1USD0.95550.828295183.2491.369751.577160.919117.7186
1INR0.01147730.00994960.012012210.01645370.01894510.01104040.212839

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / British Pound Sterling
1 GHS0.07343 GBP
5 GHS0.36715 GBP
10 GHS0.73430 GBP
20 GHS1.46861 GBP
50 GHS3.67152 GBP
100 GHS7.34304 GBP
250 GHS18.35760 GBP
500 GHS36.71520 GBP
1000 GHS73.43040 GBP
2000 GHS146.86080 GBP
5000 GHS367.15200 GBP
10000 GHS734.30400 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Ghanaian Cedi
1 GBP13.61830 GHS
5 GBP68.09150 GHS
10 GBP136.18300 GHS
20 GBP272.36600 GHS
50 GBP680.91500 GHS
100 GBP1361.83000 GHS
250 GBP3404.57500 GHS
500 GBP6809.15000 GHS
1000 GBP13618.30000 GHS
2000 GBP27236.60000 GHS
5000 GBP68091.50000 GHS
10000 GBP136183.00000 GHS