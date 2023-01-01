2000 Ghanaian cedis to Colombian pesos

Convert GHS to COP at the real exchange rate

2000 ghs
737944 cop

1.00000 GHS = 368.97200 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:27 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GHS to COP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 COP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.0465587.12791.433411.650190.961918.5481
1GBP1.1535411.2073100.5111.653581.903661.1095921.3971
1USD0.95550.828295183.25251.369651.576790.919117.7231
1INR0.01147740.009949190.012011710.01645180.01893980.01103990.212884

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Colombian Peso
1 GHS368.97200 COP
5 GHS1844.86000 COP
10 GHS3689.72000 COP
20 GHS7379.44000 COP
50 GHS18448.60000 COP
100 GHS36897.20000 COP
250 GHS92243.00000 COP
500 GHS184486.00000 COP
1000 GHS368972.00000 COP
2000 GHS737944.00000 COP
5000 GHS1844860.00000 COP
10000 GHS3689720.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Ghanaian Cedi
1 COP0.00271 GHS
5 COP0.01355 GHS
10 COP0.02710 GHS
20 COP0.05420 GHS
50 COP0.13551 GHS
100 COP0.27102 GHS
250 COP0.67756 GHS
500 COP1.35512 GHS
1000 COP2.71024 GHS
2000 COP5.42048 GHS
5000 COP13.55120 GHS
10000 COP27.10240 GHS