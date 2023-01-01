5000 Guernsey pounds to Gibraltar pounds

Convert GGP to GIP at the real exchange rate

5,000 ggp
4,990.65 gip

1.00000 GGP = 0.99813 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:10
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.865051.097491.45551.491861.659080.961918.8846
1 GBP1.15611.2686105.7231.72461.917911.1119621.8307
1 USD0.911250.788271183.33831.359451.511830.876517.2085
1 INR0.01093430.009458680.011999310.01631240.01814090.01051740.20649

How to convert Guernsey pounds to Gibraltar pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GGP to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guernsey pounds

GGP to USD

GGP to EUR

GGP to GBP

GGP to INR

GGP to JPY

GGP to RUB

GGP to AUD

GGP to ZAR

Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Gibraltar Pound
1 GGP0.99813 GIP
5 GGP4.99065 GIP
10 GGP9.98130 GIP
20 GGP19.96260 GIP
50 GGP49.90650 GIP
100 GGP99.81300 GIP
250 GGP249.53250 GIP
500 GGP499.06500 GIP
1000 GGP998.13000 GIP
2000 GGP1996.26000 GIP
5000 GGP4990.65000 GIP
10000 GGP9981.30000 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Guernsey pound
1 GIP1.00187 GGP
5 GIP5.00935 GGP
10 GIP10.01870 GGP
20 GIP20.03740 GGP
50 GIP50.09350 GGP
100 GIP100.18700 GGP
250 GIP250.46750 GGP
500 GIP500.93500 GGP
1000 GIP1001.87000 GGP
2000 GIP2003.74000 GGP
5000 GIP5009.35000 GGP
10000 GIP10018.70000 GGP