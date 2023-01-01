10 Georgian laris to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert GEL to NIO at the real exchange rate

10 gel
136.53 nio

1.00000 GEL = 13.65300 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59 UTC
GEL to NIO conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 NIO
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866851.047987.17181.432741.646610.9622518.5236
1GBP1.153611.2088100.5571.652731.899431.1100521.3678
1USD0.95430.827267183.18711.367251.571340.9182517.6769
1INR0.01147160.009944650.012021110.01643580.01888920.01103840.212496

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 GEL13.65300 NIO
5 GEL68.26500 NIO
10 GEL136.53000 NIO
20 GEL273.06000 NIO
50 GEL682.65000 NIO
100 GEL1365.30000 NIO
250 GEL3413.25000 NIO
500 GEL6826.50000 NIO
1000 GEL13653.00000 NIO
2000 GEL27306.00000 NIO
5000 GEL68265.00000 NIO
10000 GEL136530.00000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Georgian Lari
1 NIO0.07324 GEL
5 NIO0.36622 GEL
10 NIO0.73244 GEL
20 NIO1.46488 GEL
50 NIO3.66221 GEL
100 NIO7.32441 GEL
250 NIO18.31103 GEL
500 NIO36.62205 GEL
1000 NIO73.24410 GEL
2000 NIO146.48820 GEL
5000 NIO366.22050 GEL
10000 NIO732.44100 GEL