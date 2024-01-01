100 Nicaraguan córdobas to Georgian laris

Convert NIO to GEL at the real exchange rate

100 nio
7.36 gel

C$1.000 NIO = ₾0.07356 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NIO to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NIO to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07470.0779
Low0.07310.0725
Average0.07380.0750
Change-1.19%1.19%
View full history

1 NIO to GEL stats

The performance of NIO to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0747 and a 30 day low of 0.0731. This means the 30 day average was 0.0738. The change for NIO to GEL was -1.19.

The performance of NIO to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0779 and a 90 day low of 0.0725. This means the 90 day average was 0.0750. The change for NIO to GEL was 1.19.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nicaraguan córdobas to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NIO in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NIO to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nicaraguan córdobas

NIO to USD

NIO to EUR

NIO to GBP

NIO to INR

NIO to JPY

NIO to RUB

NIO to AUD

NIO to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Georgian Lari
1 NIO0.07356 GEL
5 NIO0.36781 GEL
10 NIO0.73562 GEL
20 NIO1.47124 GEL
50 NIO3.67810 GEL
100 NIO7.35619 GEL
250 NIO18.39048 GEL
500 NIO36.78095 GEL
1000 NIO73.56190 GEL
2000 NIO147.12380 GEL
5000 NIO367.80950 GEL
10000 NIO735.61900 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 GEL13.59400 NIO
5 GEL67.97000 NIO
10 GEL135.94000 NIO
20 GEL271.88000 NIO
50 GEL679.70000 NIO
100 GEL1,359.40000 NIO
250 GEL3,398.50000 NIO
500 GEL6,797.00000 NIO
1000 GEL13,594.00000 NIO
2000 GEL27,188.00000 NIO
5000 GEL67,970.00000 NIO
10000 GEL135,940.00000 NIO