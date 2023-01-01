1 Georgian lari to Gibraltar pounds

Convert GEL to GIP at the real exchange rate

1 gel
0.31 gip

1.00000 GEL = 0.30548 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:1 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GEL to GIP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 GIP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.047987.17181.433061.645830.9627518.523
1GBP1.1539311.2092100.591.653641.899171.1109521.3742
1USD0.95430.826993183.18711.367551.57060.9187517.6763
1INR0.01147160.009941360.012021110.01643940.01888030.01104440.212488

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Gibraltar pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian lari

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Gibraltar Pound
1 GEL0.30548 GIP
5 GEL1.52741 GIP
10 GEL3.05482 GIP
20 GEL6.10964 GIP
50 GEL15.27410 GIP
100 GEL30.54820 GIP
250 GEL76.37050 GIP
500 GEL152.74100 GIP
1000 GEL305.48200 GIP
2000 GEL610.96400 GIP
5000 GEL1527.41000 GIP
10000 GEL3054.82000 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Georgian Lari
1 GIP3.27351 GEL
5 GIP16.36755 GEL
10 GIP32.73510 GEL
20 GIP65.47020 GEL
50 GIP163.67550 GEL
100 GIP327.35100 GEL
250 GIP818.37750 GEL
500 GIP1636.75500 GEL
1000 GIP3273.51000 GEL
2000 GIP6547.02000 GEL
5000 GIP16367.55000 GEL
10000 GIP32735.10000 GEL