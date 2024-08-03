1 British pound sterling to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert GBP to PGK at the real exchange rate

1 gbp
4.96 pgk

£1.000 GBP = K4.957 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
GBP to PGK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 GBP to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.01915.0191
Low4.90974.7679
Average4.97084.8963
Change0.97%3.81%
1 GBP to PGK stats

The performance of GBP to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.0191 and a 30 day low of 4.9097. This means the 30 day average was 4.9708. The change for GBP to PGK was 0.97.

The performance of GBP to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.0191 and a 90 day low of 4.7679. This means the 90 day average was 4.8963. The change for GBP to PGK was 3.81.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 GBP4.95741 PGK
5 GBP24.78705 PGK
10 GBP49.57410 PGK
20 GBP99.14820 PGK
50 GBP247.87050 PGK
100 GBP495.74100 PGK
250 GBP1,239.35250 PGK
500 GBP2,478.70500 PGK
1000 GBP4,957.41000 PGK
2000 GBP9,914.82000 PGK
5000 GBP24,787.05000 PGK
10000 GBP49,574.10000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / British Pound Sterling
1 PGK0.20172 GBP
5 PGK1.00859 GBP
10 PGK2.01718 GBP
20 PGK4.03436 GBP
50 PGK10.08590 GBP
100 PGK20.17180 GBP
250 PGK50.42950 GBP
500 PGK100.85900 GBP
1000 PGK201.71800 GBP
2000 PGK403.43600 GBP
5000 PGK1,008.59000 GBP
10000 PGK2,017.18000 GBP