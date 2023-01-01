5000 Falkland Islands pounds to Jersey pounds

Convert FKP to JEP at the real exchange rate

5000 fkp
5007.25 jep

1.00000 FKP = 1.00145 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86521.098391.50541.491381.658060.962818.8689
1 GBP1.155811.26945105.7651.723791.916441.1128121.8093
1 USD0.91050.787743183.31551.35791.509660.876417.1801
1 INR0.01092830.009454940.012002610.01629830.01811980.01051910.206205

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Falkland Islands pounds to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FKP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FKP to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Falkland Islands pounds

FKP to USD

FKP to EUR

FKP to GBP

FKP to INR

FKP to JPY

FKP to RUB

FKP to AUD

FKP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Jersey pound
1 FKP1.00145 JEP
5 FKP5.00725 JEP
10 FKP10.01450 JEP
20 FKP20.02900 JEP
50 FKP50.07250 JEP
100 FKP100.14500 JEP
250 FKP250.36250 JEP
500 FKP500.72500 JEP
1000 FKP1001.45000 JEP
2000 FKP2002.90000 JEP
5000 FKP5007.25000 JEP
10000 FKP10014.50000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Falkland Islands Pound
1 JEP0.99855 FKP
5 JEP4.99275 FKP
10 JEP9.98551 FKP
20 JEP19.97102 FKP
50 JEP49.92755 FKP
100 JEP99.85510 FKP
250 JEP249.63775 FKP
500 JEP499.27550 FKP
1000 JEP998.55100 FKP
2000 JEP1997.10200 FKP
5000 JEP4992.75500 FKP
10000 JEP9985.51000 FKP