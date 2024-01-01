20 Czech korunas to Croatian kunas

Convert CZK to HRK at the real exchange rate

20 czk
5.95 hrk

1.00000 CZK = 0.29725 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Croatian Kuna
1 CZK0.29725 HRK
5 CZK1.48626 HRK
10 CZK2.97253 HRK
20 CZK5.94506 HRK
50 CZK14.86265 HRK
100 CZK29.72530 HRK
250 CZK74.31325 HRK
500 CZK148.62650 HRK
1000 CZK297.25300 HRK
2000 CZK594.50600 HRK
5000 CZK1486.26500 HRK
10000 CZK2972.53000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Czech Republic Koruna
1 HRK3.36414 CZK
5 HRK16.82070 CZK
10 HRK33.64140 CZK
20 HRK67.28280 CZK
50 HRK168.20700 CZK
100 HRK336.41400 CZK
250 HRK841.03500 CZK
500 HRK1682.07000 CZK
1000 HRK3364.14000 CZK
2000 HRK6728.28000 CZK
5000 HRK16820.70000 CZK
10000 HRK33641.40000 CZK