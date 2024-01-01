1 Croatian kuna to Czech korunas

Convert HRK to CZK at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = Kč3.413 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:23
HRK to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CZK
1 HRK to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.42153.4215
Low3.29913.1875
Average3.35633.2797
Change2.54%6.20%
1 HRK to CZK stats

The performance of HRK to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.4215 and a 30 day low of 3.2991. This means the 30 day average was 3.3563. The change for HRK to CZK was 2.54.

The performance of HRK to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.4215 and a 90 day low of 3.1875. This means the 90 day average was 3.2797. The change for HRK to CZK was 6.20.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Czech Republic Koruna
1 HRK3.41282 CZK
5 HRK17.06410 CZK
10 HRK34.12820 CZK
20 HRK68.25640 CZK
50 HRK170.64100 CZK
100 HRK341.28200 CZK
250 HRK853.20500 CZK
500 HRK1,706.41000 CZK
1000 HRK3,412.82000 CZK
2000 HRK6,825.64000 CZK
5000 HRK17,064.10000 CZK
10000 HRK34,128.20000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Croatian Kuna
1 CZK0.29301 HRK
5 CZK1.46507 HRK
10 CZK2.93013 HRK
20 CZK5.86026 HRK
50 CZK14.65065 HRK
100 CZK29.30130 HRK
250 CZK73.25325 HRK
500 CZK146.50650 HRK
1000 CZK293.01300 HRK
2000 CZK586.02600 HRK
5000 CZK1,465.06500 HRK
10000 CZK2,930.13000 HRK