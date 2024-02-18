10 Czech korunas to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert CZK to GTQ at the real exchange rate

10 czk
3.31 gtq

1.00000 CZK = 0.33063 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 CZK0.33063 GTQ
5 CZK1.65316 GTQ
10 CZK3.30632 GTQ
20 CZK6.61264 GTQ
50 CZK16.53160 GTQ
100 CZK33.06320 GTQ
250 CZK82.65800 GTQ
500 CZK165.31600 GTQ
1000 CZK330.63200 GTQ
2000 CZK661.26400 GTQ
5000 CZK1653.16000 GTQ
10000 CZK3306.32000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Czech Republic Koruna
1 GTQ3.02451 CZK
5 GTQ15.12255 CZK
10 GTQ30.24510 CZK
20 GTQ60.49020 CZK
50 GTQ151.22550 CZK
100 GTQ302.45100 CZK
250 GTQ756.12750 CZK
500 GTQ1512.25500 CZK
1000 GTQ3024.51000 CZK
2000 GTQ6049.02000 CZK
5000 GTQ15122.55000 CZK
10000 GTQ30245.10000 CZK