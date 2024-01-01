10 thousand Czech korunas to Gambian dalasis

Convert CZK to GMD at the real exchange rate

10,000 czk
28,678.20 gmd

1.00000 CZK = 2.86782 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.07770.855321436.014.34189.458933.24010.94939
1 USD0.9278510.7935881332.484.026883.009130.84360.8809
1 GBP1.169151.260111679.065.07529104.638.8661.10998
1 KRW0.0006963720.0007504780.00059557210.003022030.06229670.02314750.000661098

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Gambian Dalasi
1 CZK2.86782 GMD
5 CZK14.33910 GMD
10 CZK28.67820 GMD
20 CZK57.35640 GMD
50 CZK143.39100 GMD
100 CZK286.78200 GMD
250 CZK716.95500 GMD
500 CZK1433.91000 GMD
1000 CZK2867.82000 GMD
2000 CZK5735.64000 GMD
5000 CZK14339.10000 GMD
10000 CZK28678.20000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Czech Republic Koruna
1 GMD0.34870 CZK
5 GMD1.74348 CZK
10 GMD3.48697 CZK
20 GMD6.97394 CZK
50 GMD17.43485 CZK
100 GMD34.86970 CZK
250 GMD87.17425 CZK
500 GMD174.34850 CZK
1000 GMD348.69700 CZK
2000 GMD697.39400 CZK
5000 GMD1743.48500 CZK
10000 GMD3486.97000 CZK