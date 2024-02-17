5 Czech korunas to Canadian dollars

Convert CZK to CAD at the real exchange rate

5 czk
0.29 cad

1.00000 CZK = 0.05709 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.07770.855321436.014.34189.458933.24010.94939
1 USD0.9278510.7935881332.484.026883.009130.84360.8809
1 GBP1.169151.260111679.065.07529104.638.8661.10998
1 KRW0.0006963720.0007504780.00059557210.003022030.06229670.02314750.000661098

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Canadian Dollar
1 CZK0.05709 CAD
5 CZK0.28547 CAD
10 CZK0.57093 CAD
20 CZK1.14186 CAD
50 CZK2.85466 CAD
100 CZK5.70931 CAD
250 CZK14.27327 CAD
500 CZK28.54655 CAD
1000 CZK57.09310 CAD
2000 CZK114.18620 CAD
5000 CZK285.46550 CAD
10000 CZK570.93100 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 CAD17.51520 CZK
5 CAD87.57600 CZK
10 CAD175.15200 CZK
20 CAD350.30400 CZK
50 CAD875.76000 CZK
100 CAD1751.52000 CZK
250 CAD4378.80000 CZK
500 CAD8757.60000 CZK
1000 CAD17515.20000 CZK
2000 CAD35030.40000 CZK
5000 CAD87576.00000 CZK
10000 CAD175152.00000 CZK