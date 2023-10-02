500 Swiss francs to Chilean pesos

Convert CHF to CLP at the real exchange rate

500 chf
486436 clp

1.00000 CHF = 972.87100 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:2 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Spend abroad without hidden fees

CHF to CLP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 CLP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.056687.73481.434181.64260.967818.3956
1GBP1.153811.21915101.2321.654811.89531.1166521.2256
1USD0.946450.820244183.0351.357351.554610.91617.4102
1INR0.0113980.009878290.012043110.01634670.01872230.01103150.209673

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Chilean Peso
1 CHF972.87100 CLP
5 CHF4864.35500 CLP
10 CHF9728.71000 CLP
20 CHF19457.42000 CLP
50 CHF48643.55000 CLP
100 CHF97287.10000 CLP
250 CHF243217.75000 CLP
500 CHF486435.50000 CLP
1000 CHF972871.00000 CLP
2000 CHF1945742.00000 CLP
5000 CHF4864355.00000 CLP
10000 CHF9728710.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Swiss Franc
1 CLP0.00103 CHF
5 CLP0.00514 CHF
10 CLP0.01028 CHF
20 CLP0.02056 CHF
50 CLP0.05139 CHF
100 CLP0.10279 CHF
250 CLP0.25697 CHF
500 CLP0.51394 CHF
1000 CLP1.02789 CHF
2000 CLP2.05578 CHF
5000 CLP5.13945 CHF
10000 CLP10.27890 CHF