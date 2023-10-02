1 Swiss franc to Argentine pesos

Convert CHF to ARS at the real exchange rate

1 chf
382.20 ars

1.00000 CHF = 382.20100 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:36 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Save when you send money abroad

CHF to ARS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 ARS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866551.056587.72651.433721.641040.967518.3798
1GBP1.15411.2192101.2361.654521.893761.116521.2103
1USD0.94650.82021183.0351.357051.553280.915817.3969
1INR0.01139910.009877880.012043110.01634310.01870630.01102910.209513

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Argentine Peso
1 CHF382.20100 ARS
5 CHF1911.00500 ARS
10 CHF3822.01000 ARS
20 CHF7644.02000 ARS
50 CHF19110.05000 ARS
100 CHF38220.10000 ARS
250 CHF95550.25000 ARS
500 CHF191100.50000 ARS
1000 CHF382201.00000 ARS
2000 CHF764402.00000 ARS
5000 CHF1911005.00000 ARS
10000 CHF3822010.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Swiss Franc
1 ARS0.00262 CHF
5 ARS0.01308 CHF
10 ARS0.02616 CHF
20 ARS0.05233 CHF
50 ARS0.13082 CHF
100 ARS0.26164 CHF
250 ARS0.65410 CHF
500 ARS1.30821 CHF
1000 ARS2.61642 CHF
2000 ARS5.23284 CHF
5000 ARS13.08210 CHF
10000 ARS26.16420 CHF