Belarusian rubles to Jordanian dinars today

Convert BYN to JOD at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
216.720 jod

Br1.000 BYN = JD0.2167 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BYN to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BYN to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21690.2188
Low0.21640.2164
Average0.21670.2168
Change-0.03%0.05%
1 BYN to JOD stats

The performance of BYN to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2169 and a 30 day low of 0.2164. This means the 30 day average was 0.2167. The change for BYN to JOD was -0.03.

The performance of BYN to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2188 and a 90 day low of 0.2164. This means the 90 day average was 0.2168. The change for BYN to JOD was 0.05.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.3871.3271.5361.6780.9170.78118.285
1 CAD0.72110.9561.1071.210.6610.56313.181
1 SGD0.7541.04611.1581.2650.6910.58913.783
1 AUD0.6510.9030.86411.0930.5970.50911.907

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Jordanian Dinar
1 BYN0.21672 JOD
5 BYN1.08360 JOD
10 BYN2.16720 JOD
20 BYN4.33440 JOD
50 BYN10.83600 JOD
100 BYN21.67200 JOD
250 BYN54.18000 JOD
500 BYN108.36000 JOD
1000 BYN216.72000 JOD
2000 BYN433.44000 JOD
5000 BYN1,083.60000 JOD
10000 BYN2,167.20000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Belarusian Ruble
1 JOD4.61425 BYN
5 JOD23.07125 BYN
10 JOD46.14250 BYN
20 JOD92.28500 BYN
50 JOD230.71250 BYN
100 JOD461.42500 BYN
250 JOD1,153.56250 BYN
500 JOD2,307.12500 BYN
1000 JOD4,614.25000 BYN
2000 JOD9,228.50000 BYN
5000 JOD23,071.25000 BYN
10000 JOD46,142.50000 BYN