Botswanan pulas to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert BWP to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
6,207.84 btn

P1.000 BWP = Nu.6.208 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BWP to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BWP to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.21346.2234
Low6.13396.0723
Average6.17806.1490
Change1.20%1.02%
1 BWP to BTN stats

The performance of BWP to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.2134 and a 30 day low of 6.1339. This means the 30 day average was 6.1780. The change for BWP to BTN was 1.20.

The performance of BWP to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.2234 and a 90 day low of 6.0723. This means the 90 day average was 6.1490. The change for BWP to BTN was 1.02.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.2850.9171.3271.3871.6780.7811.536
1 ZAR0.05510.050.0730.0760.0920.0430.084
1 EUR1.09119.9511.4471.5141.8310.8521.676
1 SGD0.75413.7830.69111.0461.2650.5891.158

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BWP6.20784 BTN
5 BWP31.03920 BTN
10 BWP62.07840 BTN
20 BWP124.15680 BTN
50 BWP310.39200 BTN
100 BWP620.78400 BTN
250 BWP1,551.96000 BTN
500 BWP3,103.92000 BTN
1000 BWP6,207.84000 BTN
2000 BWP12,415.68000 BTN
5000 BWP31,039.20000 BTN
10000 BWP62,078.40000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Botswanan Pula
1 BTN0.16109 BWP
5 BTN0.80544 BWP
10 BTN1.61087 BWP
20 BTN3.22174 BWP
50 BTN8.05435 BWP
100 BTN16.10870 BWP
250 BTN40.27175 BWP
500 BTN80.54350 BWP
1000 BTN161.08700 BWP
2000 BTN322.17400 BWP
5000 BTN805.43500 BWP
10000 BTN1,610.87000 BWP