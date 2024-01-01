Botswanan pulas to United Arab Emirates dirhams today
Convert BWP to AED at the real exchange rate
|1 BWP to AED
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.2731
|0.2738
|Low
|0.2700
|0.2674
|Average
|0.2714
|0.2706
|Change
|0.88%
|0.61%
1 BWP to AED stats
The performance of BWP to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2731 and a 30 day low of 0.2700. This means the 30 day average was 0.2714. The change for BWP to AED was 0.88.
The performance of BWP to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2738 and a 90 day low of 0.2674. This means the 90 day average was 0.2706. The change for BWP to AED was 0.61.
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Botswanan Pula
|1 AED
|3.67171 BWP
|5 AED
|18.35855 BWP
|10 AED
|36.71710 BWP
|20 AED
|73.43420 BWP
|50 AED
|183.58550 BWP
|100 AED
|367.17100 BWP
|250 AED
|917.92750 BWP
|500 AED
|1,835.85500 BWP
|1000 AED
|3,671.71000 BWP
|2000 AED
|7,343.42000 BWP
|5000 AED
|18,358.55000 BWP
|10000 AED
|36,717.10000 BWP