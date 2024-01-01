Botswanan pulas to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert BWP to AED

1,000 bwp
272.35 aed

P1.000 BWP = د.إ0.2724 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:05
BWP to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BWP to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.27310.2738
Low0.27000.2674
Average0.27140.2706
Change0.88%0.61%
1 BWP to AED stats

The performance of BWP to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2731 and a 30 day low of 0.2700. This means the 30 day average was 0.2714. The change for BWP to AED was 0.88.

The performance of BWP to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2738 and a 90 day low of 0.2674. This means the 90 day average was 0.2706. The change for BWP to AED was 0.61.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BWP0.27235 AED
5 BWP1.36177 AED
10 BWP2.72353 AED
20 BWP5.44706 AED
50 BWP13.61765 AED
100 BWP27.23530 AED
250 BWP68.08825 AED
500 BWP136.17650 AED
1000 BWP272.35300 AED
2000 BWP544.70600 AED
5000 BWP1,361.76500 AED
10000 BWP2,723.53000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Botswanan Pula
1 AED3.67171 BWP
5 AED18.35855 BWP
10 AED36.71710 BWP
20 AED73.43420 BWP
50 AED183.58550 BWP
100 AED367.17100 BWP
250 AED917.92750 BWP
500 AED1,835.85500 BWP
1000 AED3,671.71000 BWP
2000 AED7,343.42000 BWP
5000 AED18,358.55000 BWP
10000 AED36,717.10000 BWP