Bhutanese ngultrums to Myanmar kyats today

Convert BTN to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
25,098.90 mmk

Nu.1.000 BTN = K25.10 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to MMK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High25.184625.3160
Low25.089725.0897
Average25.134325.1840
Change-0.32%-0.48%
1 BTN to MMK stats

The performance of BTN to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 25.1846 and a 30 day low of 25.0897. This means the 30 day average was 25.1343. The change for BTN to MMK was -0.32.

The performance of BTN to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 25.3160 and a 90 day low of 25.0897. This means the 90 day average was 25.1840. The change for BTN to MMK was -0.48.

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Myanma Kyat
1 BTN25.09890 MMK
5 BTN125.49450 MMK
10 BTN250.98900 MMK
20 BTN501.97800 MMK
50 BTN1,254.94500 MMK
100 BTN2,509.89000 MMK
250 BTN6,274.72500 MMK
500 BTN12,549.45000 MMK
1000 BTN25,098.90000 MMK
2000 BTN50,197.80000 MMK
5000 BTN125,494.50000 MMK
10000 BTN250,989.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MMK0.03984 BTN
5 MMK0.19921 BTN
10 MMK0.39842 BTN
20 MMK0.79685 BTN
50 MMK1.99212 BTN
100 MMK3.98424 BTN
250 MMK9.96060 BTN
500 MMK19.92120 BTN
1000 MMK39.84240 BTN
2000 MMK79.68480 BTN
5000 MMK199.21200 BTN
10000 MMK398.42400 BTN