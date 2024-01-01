100 Bhutanese ngultrums to Netherlands Antillean guilders

Convert BTN to ANG at the real exchange rate

100 btn
2.14 ang

1.000 BTN = 0.02143 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.37918.9780.9410.8041.3631.6931.552
1 CAD0.725113.7660.6830.5830.9891.2281.126
1 ZAR0.0530.07310.050.0420.0720.0890.082
1 EUR1.0631.46520.16610.8541.4481.7991.649

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Netherlands Antillean guilders

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ANG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to ANG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrums

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 BTN0.02143 ANG
5 BTN0.10716 ANG
10 BTN0.21432 ANG
20 BTN0.42863 ANG
50 BTN1.07159 ANG
100 BTN2.14317 ANG
250 BTN5.35793 ANG
500 BTN10.71585 ANG
1000 BTN21.43170 ANG
2000 BTN42.86340 ANG
5000 BTN107.15850 ANG
10000 BTN214.31700 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 ANG46.65980 BTN
5 ANG233.29900 BTN
10 ANG466.59800 BTN
20 ANG933.19600 BTN
50 ANG2,332.99000 BTN
100 ANG4,665.98000 BTN
250 ANG11,664.95000 BTN
500 ANG23,329.90000 BTN
1000 ANG46,659.80000 BTN
2000 ANG93,319.60000 BTN
5000 ANG233,299.00000 BTN
10000 ANG466,598.00000 BTN