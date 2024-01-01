Bahamian dollars to Omani rials today

Convert BSD to OMR at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BSD = ر.ع.0.3850 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:14
BSD to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

OMR
1 BSD to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.38500.3851
Low0.38490.3849
Average0.38500.3850
Change0.01%0.01%
1 BSD to OMR stats

The performance of BSD to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3850 and a 30 day low of 0.3849. This means the 30 day average was 0.3850. The change for BSD to OMR was 0.01.

The performance of BSD to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3851 and a 90 day low of 0.3849. This means the 90 day average was 0.3850. The change for BSD to OMR was 0.01.

Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Omani Rial
1 BSD0.38503 OMR
5 BSD1.92513 OMR
10 BSD3.85025 OMR
20 BSD7.70050 OMR
50 BSD19.25125 OMR
100 BSD38.50250 OMR
250 BSD96.25625 OMR
500 BSD192.51250 OMR
1000 BSD385.02500 OMR
2000 BSD770.05000 OMR
5000 BSD1,925.12500 OMR
10000 BSD3,850.25000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Bahamian Dollar
1 OMR2.59723 BSD
5 OMR12.98615 BSD
10 OMR25.97230 BSD
20 OMR51.94460 BSD
50 OMR129.86150 BSD
100 OMR259.72300 BSD
250 OMR649.30750 BSD
500 OMR1,298.61500 BSD
1000 OMR2,597.23000 BSD
2000 OMR5,194.46000 BSD
5000 OMR12,986.15000 BSD
10000 OMR25,972.30000 BSD