Bahamian dollars to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert BSD to KWD at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BSD = ك0.3074 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:08
BSD to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KWD
1 BSD to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.30770.3077
Low0.30630.3049
Average0.30680.3061
Change0.29%0.55%
1 BSD to KWD stats

The performance of BSD to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3077 and a 30 day low of 0.3063. This means the 30 day average was 0.3068. The change for BSD to KWD was 0.29.

The performance of BSD to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3077 and a 90 day low of 0.3049. This means the 90 day average was 0.3061. The change for BSD to KWD was 0.55.

Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BSD0.30740 KWD
5 BSD1.53700 KWD
10 BSD3.07400 KWD
20 BSD6.14800 KWD
50 BSD15.37000 KWD
100 BSD30.74000 KWD
250 BSD76.85000 KWD
500 BSD153.70000 KWD
1000 BSD307.40000 KWD
2000 BSD614.80000 KWD
5000 BSD1,537.00000 KWD
10000 BSD3,074.00000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Bahamian Dollar
1 KWD3.25309 BSD
5 KWD16.26545 BSD
10 KWD32.53090 BSD
20 KWD65.06180 BSD
50 KWD162.65450 BSD
100 KWD325.30900 BSD
250 KWD813.27250 BSD
500 KWD1,626.54500 BSD
1000 KWD3,253.09000 BSD
2000 KWD6,506.18000 BSD
5000 KWD16,265.45000 BSD
10000 KWD32,530.90000 BSD