Bahamian dollars to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert BSD to ILS at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BSD = ₪3.740 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:06
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BSD to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ILS
1 BSD to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.80183.8123
Low3.71273.6325
Average3.75183.7392
Change-1.20%0.80%
View full history

1 BSD to ILS stats

The performance of BSD to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.8018 and a 30 day low of 3.7127. This means the 30 day average was 3.7518. The change for BSD to ILS was -1.20.

The performance of BSD to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.8123 and a 90 day low of 3.6325. This means the 90 day average was 3.7392. The change for BSD to ILS was 0.80.

Track market ratesView BSD to ILS chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.53384.3861.3961.6941.33918.0830.788
1 AUD0.652155.0580.9111.1050.87411.7980.514
1 INR0.0120.01810.0170.020.0160.2140.009
1 CAD0.7161.09860.45111.2130.95912.9540.565

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahamian dollar

BSD to USD

BSD to AUD

BSD to INR

BSD to CAD

BSD to NZD

BSD to SGD

BSD to ZAR

BSD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BSD3.74040 ILS
5 BSD18.70200 ILS
10 BSD37.40400 ILS
20 BSD74.80800 ILS
50 BSD187.02000 ILS
100 BSD374.04000 ILS
250 BSD935.10000 ILS
500 BSD1,870.20000 ILS
1000 BSD3,740.40000 ILS
2000 BSD7,480.80000 ILS
5000 BSD18,702.00000 ILS
10000 BSD37,404.00000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Bahamian Dollar
1 ILS0.26735 BSD
5 ILS1.33676 BSD
10 ILS2.67351 BSD
20 ILS5.34702 BSD
50 ILS13.36755 BSD
100 ILS26.73510 BSD
250 ILS66.83775 BSD
500 ILS133.67550 BSD
1000 ILS267.35100 BSD
2000 ILS534.70200 BSD
5000 ILS1,336.75500 BSD
10000 ILS2,673.51000 BSD