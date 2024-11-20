Bolivian boliviano to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Uruguayan pesos is currently 6.180 today, reflecting a -0.236% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 1.288% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 6.243 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 6.102 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 1.563% increase in value.