Bolivian boliviano to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Surinamese dollars is currently 5.132 today, reflecting a -0.044% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 1.988% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 5.153 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 5.013 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 1.488% increase in value.