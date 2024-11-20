Bolivian boliviano to Mauritian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Mauritian rupees is currently 6.694 today, reflecting a -0.344% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -1.571% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Mauritian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 6.861 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 6.687 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -1.607% decrease in value.