Bolivian boliviano to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Lebanese pounds is currently 12,928.800 today, reflecting a 0.050% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.187% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 13,001.200 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 12,909.500 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -0.527% decrease in value.