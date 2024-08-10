Bolivian boliviano to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Lebanese pounds is currently 12,927.800 today, reflecting a -0.253% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.405% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 12,994.000 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 12,921.000 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.509% decrease in value.