Bolivian boliviano to Bhutanese ngultrums exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Bhutanese ngultrums is currently 12.193 today, reflecting a 0.017% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.151% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Bhutanese ngultrums has fluctuated between a high of 12.266 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 12.171 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -0.552% decrease in value.