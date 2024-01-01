500 Brunei dollars to Argentine pesos

Convert BND to ARS at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = $749.3 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:04
BND to ARS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

ARS
1 BND to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High755.8080755.8080
Low742.4480721.4340
Average747.0876743.0190
Change0.34%3.86%
1 BND to ARS stats

The performance of BND to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 755.8080 and a 30 day low of 742.4480. This means the 30 day average was 747.0876. The change for BND to ARS was 0.34.

The performance of BND to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 755.8080 and a 90 day low of 721.4340. This means the 90 day average was 743.0190. The change for BND to ARS was 3.86.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9431.3951.69118.0441.3371.530.788
1 EUR1.0611.481.79319.1311.4181.6220.835
1 CAD0.7170.67611.21212.9310.9581.0970.565
1 NZD0.5910.5580.825110.6720.7910.9050.466

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Brunei dollars to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 BND749.27600 ARS
5 BND3,746.38000 ARS
10 BND7,492.76000 ARS
20 BND14,985.52000 ARS
50 BND37,463.80000 ARS
100 BND74,927.60000 ARS
250 BND187,319.00000 ARS
500 BND374,638.00000 ARS
1000 BND749,276.00000 ARS
2000 BND1,498,552.00000 ARS
5000 BND3,746,380.00000 ARS
10000 BND7,492,760.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Brunei Dollar
1 ARS0.00133 BND
5 ARS0.00667 BND
10 ARS0.01335 BND
20 ARS0.02669 BND
50 ARS0.06673 BND
100 ARS0.13346 BND
250 ARS0.33366 BND
500 ARS0.66731 BND
1000 ARS1.33462 BND
2000 ARS2.66924 BND
5000 ARS6.67310 BND
10000 ARS13.34620 BND