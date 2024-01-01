Bermudan dollars to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert BMD to TZS at the real exchange rate

$1.000 BMD = tzs2,661 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:42
BMD to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TZS
1 BMD to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,727.13002,728.4400
Low2,650.82002,650.8200
Average2,687.65002,707.3129
Change-2.24%-1.49%
1 BMD to TZS stats

The performance of BMD to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,727.1300 and a 30 day low of 2,650.8200. This means the 30 day average was 2,687.6500. The change for BMD to TZS was -2.24.

The performance of BMD to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,728.4400 and a 90 day low of 2,650.8200. This means the 90 day average was 2,707.3129. The change for BMD to TZS was -1.49.

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.39584.3860.9431.6891.33718.0450.788
1 CAD0.717160.4810.6761.2110.95812.9330.565
1 INR0.0120.01710.0110.020.0160.2140.009
1 EUR1.0611.4889.51311.7921.41819.1410.836

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BMD2,660.97000 TZS
5 BMD13,304.85000 TZS
10 BMD26,609.70000 TZS
20 BMD53,219.40000 TZS
50 BMD133,048.50000 TZS
100 BMD266,097.00000 TZS
250 BMD665,242.50000 TZS
500 BMD1,330,485.00000 TZS
1000 BMD2,660,970.00000 TZS
2000 BMD5,321,940.00000 TZS
5000 BMD13,304,850.00000 TZS
10000 BMD26,609,700.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Bermudan Dollar
1 TZS0.00038 BMD
5 TZS0.00188 BMD
10 TZS0.00376 BMD
20 TZS0.00752 BMD
50 TZS0.01879 BMD
100 TZS0.03758 BMD
250 TZS0.09395 BMD
500 TZS0.18790 BMD
1000 TZS0.37580 BMD
2000 TZS0.75161 BMD
5000 TZS1.87902 BMD
10000 TZS3.75803 BMD