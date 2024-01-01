10 Bermudan dollars to New Zealand dollars

Convert BMD to NZD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 BMD = $1.689 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:12
BMD to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NZD
1 BMD to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.71001.7100
Low1.65471.5743
Average1.67891.6364
Change1.73%3.72%
1 BMD to NZD stats

The performance of BMD to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7100 and a 30 day low of 1.6547. This means the 30 day average was 1.6789. The change for BMD to NZD was 1.73.

The performance of BMD to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7100 and a 90 day low of 1.5743. This means the 90 day average was 1.6364. The change for BMD to NZD was 3.72.

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.39584.3860.9431.6891.33618.0440.788
1 CAD0.717160.4860.6761.2110.95812.9330.565
1 INR0.0120.01710.0110.020.0160.2140.009
1 EUR1.0611.4889.52111.7921.41819.1420.836

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 BMD1.68890 NZD
5 BMD8.44450 NZD
10 BMD16.88900 NZD
20 BMD33.77800 NZD
50 BMD84.44500 NZD
100 BMD168.89000 NZD
250 BMD422.22500 NZD
500 BMD844.45000 NZD
1000 BMD1,688.90000 NZD
2000 BMD3,377.80000 NZD
5000 BMD8,444.50000 NZD
10000 BMD16,889.00000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Bermudan Dollar
1 NZD0.59210 BMD
5 NZD2.96050 BMD
10 NZD5.92100 BMD
20 NZD11.84200 BMD
50 NZD29.60500 BMD
100 NZD59.21000 BMD
250 NZD148.02500 BMD
500 NZD296.05000 BMD
1000 NZD592.10000 BMD
2000 NZD1,184.20000 BMD
5000 NZD2,960.50000 BMD
10000 NZD5,921.00000 BMD