50 Bahraini dinars to Israeli new sheqels

Convert BHD to ILS at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ₪9.929 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:23
BHD to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ILS
1 BHD to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.083010.1095
Low9.84299.6378
Average9.95029.9195
Change0.88%0.52%
View full history

1 BHD to ILS stats

The performance of BHD to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.0830 and a 30 day low of 9.8429. This means the 30 day average was 9.9502. The change for BHD to ILS was 0.88.

The performance of BHD to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.1095 and a 90 day low of 9.6378. This means the 90 day average was 9.9195. The change for BHD to ILS was 0.52.

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD184.3860.9441.69218.0581,725.211.3971.338
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21420.4440.0170.016
1 EUR1.05989.40311.79219.1321,827.771.481.417
1 NZD0.59149.8850.558110.6751,019.860.8260.791

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BHD9.92917 ILS
5 BHD49.64585 ILS
10 BHD99.29170 ILS
20 BHD198.58340 ILS
50 BHD496.45850 ILS
100 BHD992.91700 ILS
250 BHD2,482.29250 ILS
500 BHD4,964.58500 ILS
1000 BHD9,929.17000 ILS
2000 BHD19,858.34000 ILS
5000 BHD49,645.85000 ILS
10000 BHD99,291.70000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Bahraini Dinar
1 ILS0.10071 BHD
5 ILS0.50357 BHD
10 ILS1.00713 BHD
20 ILS2.01426 BHD
50 ILS5.03565 BHD
100 ILS10.07130 BHD
250 ILS25.17825 BHD
500 ILS50.35650 BHD
1000 ILS100.71300 BHD
2000 ILS201.42600 BHD
5000 ILS503.56500 BHD
10000 ILS1,007.13000 BHD